John Kerry, United States Special Climate Envoy tests positive for Covid at COP 27

The State Department revealed on Friday that Special Climate Envoy for the United States John Kerry is still conducting phone consultations despite testing positive for COVID-19 at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

Whitney Smith, a spokesman for the State Department stated via email: ‘He has received all of his shots and boosters and his symptoms are minor. He is collaborating over the phone with his negotiation team and overseas counterparts to make sure COP27 is a success.’

Kerry has led American efforts to secure a deal during the two-week summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. Throughout the gathering he has met with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in a number of bilateral encounters, including one on Thursday.

In his speeches on Thursday, Kerry’s voice was audibly strained.