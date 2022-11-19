Stalin’s ministers are fighting each other in Tamil Nadu of transparency.

After Tamil Nadu’s finance minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, or PTR, claimed that the cooperative department lacked transparency, I Periyasamy, the minister for cooperation, retaliated by claiming that people are happy with the way his department is operating.

Minister PTR stated the co-operative department lacked openness, he was ‘dissatisfied’ with how it was operating, and there was still potential for change in a statement that angered his colleague. PTR also discussed ways to improve the ‘reliability’ of mobile ration outlets.

Responding, Minister Periyasamy stated that both the general public and Chief Minister MK Stalin were pleased with how his department was operating.

‘Minister Sakkarapani has been in politics for 30 years, but I have been in politics for the past 50 years. For the sixth time in a row, he was chosen as an MLA. We make sure folks receive the programmes. People are satisfied, including CM, and we are satisfied’ said Periyasamy.

Periyasamy continued to poke fun at PTR by claiming that they are unconcerned with the opinions of those ‘who do not even know about ration stores.’