Draught guidelines for offshore universities soon be released by UGC

According to its chairperson, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon release guidelines for universities looking to establish satellite campuses abroad to the public for feedback from stakeholders.

In an interview with reporters, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the guidelines will provide universities with a roadmap for establishing campuses in foreign locations, as well as prescribe eligibility criteria based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings and their National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) scores.

‘The process of framing the guidelines has reached its final stage and we will release it to the public domain soon for wider consultation in coming weeks… It is important to maintain certain standards. Therefore, the eligibility criteria will be there in terms of rankings and accreditation scores,’ he said.

The guidelines, according to Kumar, will be in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises internationalisation of education. ‘High performing Indian universities should be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries,’ he said.

A 16-member committee led by K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the standing committee of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) council, has already submitted a draught report to the government outlining a plan for the premier institutes to establish campuses abroad. According to HT, several IITs, including those in Delhi and Chennai, have already begun the process in accordance with the committee’s roadmap.