Governor calls on the ‘army’ to implement programs for the people’s welfare!

On Monday, Brig (Retd) Dr. B. D. Mishra, the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, urged the Army to start initiatives for the welfare of the populace. According to a statement released by the Raj Bhavan, Mishra requested Major General V K Purohit, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of HQ 56 Infantry Division, to instil a sense of security among those residing at the borders.

This will stop people from moving to urban areas, he claimed. During the day, Maj Gen Purohit visited the governor at the Raj Bhavan. They also talked about the problem of security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the statement. Mishra commended the GOC for taking the initiative to get kids in his jurisdiction ready for admissions to the National Defense Academy and Sainik School in Niglok in the East Siang district.

For indigenous youngsters from every district in the state, he added, ‘it will be a wonderful opportunity’. Maj Gen Purohit notified the governor that steps would be done to guarantee that the greatest number of pupils could receive training in order to enrol in Sainik School, Niglok, or the National Defense Academy.