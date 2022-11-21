In response to Vikram Vedha’s flop, Saif Ali Khan says he ‘had no idea’ why movies aren’t succeeding.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha premiered in theatres on September 30 to rave acclaim from critics. But the movie’s box office performance fell short of predictions, and it ultimately became a disappointment. In an interview, Saif has now spoken out about the underwhelming reception to expensive films. The celebrity claimed to have ‘no idea’ why these things are taking place. Action thriller Vikram Vedha was written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri.

Saif Ali Khan responded to the lacklustre box office results of his most recent movie, Vikram Vedha. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he acknowledged that he was unaware of the cause of its failure.

‘I don’t know what’s occurring, but something is. Movies will still be produced. Prices will continue to change because some of our pricing is absurd. We pay people extraordinarily well, but the results haven’t been great,’ he claimed.

The film Vikram Vedha is a translation of the Tamil original. In the Bollywood film, Saif Ali Khan plays a violent police officer. On the other side, Hrithik Roshan portrays a gangster. Pushkar and Gayathri, who also handled the direction for the original version, are the film’s directors. Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi are among the talented supporting actors in the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha. Vishal and Shekhar are the composers of the soundtrack.