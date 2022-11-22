A Juhu apartment rented by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma costs Rs 2.76 lakh per month.

The actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have rented an apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for Rs 2.76 lakh per month. Due to its location close to the Juhu shoreline, the apartment on the fourth floor of the High Tide building has a view of the ocean.

Zapkey.com, a website that compiles information on publicly accessible property registration, was able to get a copy of the leave and licence agreement that shows Kohli paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh for the 1,650 square foot apartment. According to reports, the sale was completed on October 17.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a former cricket player and administrator who is also descended from the Baroda royal family, is the owner of the residence.

The apartment includes two subterranean parking spaces.

