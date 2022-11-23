Measles death toll rises to 11 after a 1-year-old is lost in Mumbai.

After a one-year-old boy from Nalasopara passed away from the infection at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital on Tuesday, the city’s measles death toll increased to 11. Eight of the 11 fatalities are from Mumbai, while the other two are from Bhiwandi and Nalasopara.

Doctors claim that the family was using home cures while waiting to admit the kid to the hospital. The boy, Rayesh Gupta, lived in Nalasopara (E), and he was not immunised against measles. On November 14, he was admitted to the Kasturba Medical Center. He was initially diagnosed with bronchopneumonia and treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Acute respiratory failure in a case of measles with bronchopneumonia was listed as the boy’s cause of death when he passed away on Tuesday. The doctors were told by Rayesh’s family that he had been ill for more than a month.

Rayesh was released from a private hospital on November 5 but within two days, red rashes began to appear all over his body and his face. His family used natural treatments, such as fanning him with neem leaves. He ceased speaking, and was thereafter taken into a hospital.

In Mumbai, there are currently 220 confirmed instances of the disease, with 12 new cases reported on Monday.