Priyanka Gandhi and Sachin Pilot joined the Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

For the first time since the foot march began in September, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party’s mass outreach initiative, which is presently travelling through Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi was seen walking in step with Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, and their son Rehan.

Senior Congressman Sachin Pilot also took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began this morning in the Madhya Pradesh village of Borgaon. Pilot has joined the foot march as cries for a new leadership have returned to the desert state of Rajasthan days before the yatra arrives there.

Rahul Gandhi said they walk for nearly eight hours and travel an average of 25 kilometres per day to hear people’s ‘mann ki baat’ while addressing the crowd in Burhanpur on Wednesday.

‘During the breaks in the Yatra, we engage with people. We listen to ‘Man ki Baat’ from folks for roughly eight hours before speaking for about fifteen minutes. Unlike the PM’s ‘Man Ki Baat,’ we listen to what farmers, young people, women, labourers, and small-scale traders have to say throughout the day’ he said.

‘This voyage began at Kanyakumari. The opposition claimed that because India is 3,300 kilometres long, it cannot be travelled on foot, but now that we have arrived in Madhya Pradesh, we will walk roughly 370 kilometres here. No one will be able to stop this Yatra from reaching Srinagar where our tricolour will be raised’ the Congressman who was adding.

On December 4, the yatra will arrive in Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh after travelling 380 kilometres.