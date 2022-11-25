FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands to lock horns with Ecuador: Possible playing XI

Doha: In Football, Netherlands will face Ecuador in Group A match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium, in Doha at 9:30 pm (IST). Netherlands and Ecuador are meeting at a major tournament for the first time.

Both the teams had won their opening matches in the event. Netherlands defeated Senegal by ‘2-0’ on Monday. Ecuador defeated hosts Qatar in the opening match of the event on Sunday by ‘2-0’.

Ecuador predicted playing XI: H Galindez, A Preciado, F Torres, Hincapie, P Estupinan, G Plata, S Mendez, M Caicedo, Ibarra, E Valencia, Estrada

Netherlands predicted playing XI: Andries Noppert, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, M de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Cody Gakpo, Steven Berghuis, F de Jong, Memphis Depay, S Berwijn