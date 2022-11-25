‘Sky is no longer a limit’; 5G to be rolled out in flights!

The newest 5G technology as well as earlier mobile technology generations will be available on aeroplanes that travel into and out of EU member countries, the European Union stated on Friday. The European Commission stated in a statement that the decision will now allow airlines to allow passengers to make and receive phone calls, text messages, and data exactly as they would on the ground. The change occurred as the Commission revised a decision that had already been put into effect regarding spectrum for mobile communications aboard aeroplanes.

How will 5G services be delivered in-flight?

The in-flight network will be connected to the ground through a satellite, according to the announcement, and the 5G service will be delivered using specialised network hardware known as a pico-cell. The statement further stated that, similar to a 5G mobile network on the ground, travellers on flights within the EU would be able to utilise their mobile devices to the fullest extent possible.

Sky is no longer a limit

According to Thierry Breton, the internal market commissioner for the European Council, ‘5G will enable novel services for people and development prospects for European enterprises. When it comes to the opportunities provided by extremely quick, high-capacity connection, the sky is no longer the limit’.

Prior to this, the US Federal Communications Commission in 2020 shelved plans to allow in-flight voice and data services via mobile wireless frequencies, citing strong opposition from airline pilots and flight attendants on the grounds of safety and national security. Numerous flights already offer the ability to make phone calls, but those calls are still very expensive. Additionally, WiFi networks in aircraft are restricted from accessing voice services from Metaverse and Skype.