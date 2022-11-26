Kollam: POCSO case registered against teacher accused of abusing a girl during an arts festival

In accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Kerala police have filed a complaint against a teacher for allegedly abusing one of his female students.

According to the accusation, the girl was molested by Yousuf, a native of Chadayamangalam, during the sub-district school arts festival. Yousuf has fled the scene.

On Friday, a complaint was submitted.

Police have opened an investigation and registered a case.

In relation to the sexual assault of a Plus One (Class 11) youngster, the police detained a school principal, two regular teachers, and a guest teacher earlier this week.

The principal and the two regular instructors attempted to persuade the victim and her mother to retract the complaint after the guest teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl student.

The incident happened on Wednesday, a day when the Ernakulam area was experiencing a bus strike.

Due to the strike, the girl student who was scheduled to participate in the Ponnurunni Tripunithura educational sub-district school youth festival was unable to do so. The visiting teacher offered to ride his bicycle with her to Ponnurunni.

On Wednesday night, Kiran allegedly groped the young girl riding pillion while returning from the youth festival. The victim told her teacher about the event the very following day, but according to the police, the school administration tried to cover it up.