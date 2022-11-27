Introducing Twitter 2.0: Elon Musk launches new smartphones!

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter. The new owner will soon launch encryption services, implying direct communications, video conversations, or phone calls to someone. Musk gave staff a presentation titled ‘Twitter-2.0’ on Monday at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco. Additionally, he tweeted a few of the slides from his presentation on content filtering and advertising on Monday.

According to him, ‘We want to empower users to be able to connect without worrying about their privacy, [or] without worrying that a data breach at Twitter would cause all of their direct messages to become viral online, or assume that maybe someone at Twitter may be snooping on their DMs’. The incident in 2018 when users’ and companies’ direct messages were accessed by strangers was also noted by the speaker. The major focus for his ‘Twitter 2.0 vision’ is encryption, he told staff, so ‘it should be the situation that I can’t look at anyone’s DMs if someone has placed a gun to my head’.

Slides from my Twitter company talk pic.twitter.com/8LLXrwylta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

According to Twitter CEO Eric Musk, the platform will make video conversations available so users won’t have to give up their phone numbers. In the event that Apple and Google both decide to remove the microblogging platform from their respective app stores, he may even launch his own smartphone competitor to iPhone and Android. This comes after Liz Wheeler stated that Musk should create his own smartphones if Google and Apple both remove Twitter from their app stores.

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX, was asked by Twitter users whether he should produce his own smartphones or not. Many users said that regardless of this he should make his smartphones. One user said, ‘Raise your hand if you think @elonmusk should make an alternative phone regardless’. It is too early to say if Musk will consider users’ views and produce phones or not, Twitter’s fate relies on him.