Bank Holidays – December 2022: All the important dates you need to know!

Numerous public and bank holidays will occur in India in December 2022. In December, banks throughout India will be closed for a total of 13 days, including the second and fourth Saturday weekends and all Sundays. The second and fourth Saturdays in December 2022 will be honoured as normal bank holidays.

In contrast to the second Saturday, which occurs on December 10, the fourth Saturday falls on December 24. To provide some more value, let us mention that if a month has five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday is a working day. A well-known public holiday celebrated yearly over a large portion of the country in the month of December is Christmas, which is marked on December 25.

Are these Holidays observed nationwide?

No, although some of these holidays are exclusive to certain states, others are observed across the board. In addition to Christmas, there are a number of state-specific regional holidays in December 2022.

What will be closed on bank holidays?

While physical banks are closed, ATM services will still be available. Many individuals will still use internet banking, but they must plan their financial activities around the list of holidays. Every bank service will be accessible online. Both online banking and UPI payment services like Google Pay will continue to function. Your to-do list may contain certain chores, nevertheless, that call for physically visiting a bank. Consequently, you should plan your tasks related to the bank accordingly.