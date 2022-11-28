Karnataka professor suspended and investigation ordered after labelling a student ‘terrorist’

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Bengaluru suspended a professor after he called a Muslim student a ‘terrorist’ in front of the class. Following the virality of a video of the incident on social media, the lecturer was disciplined.

In the widely shared video, the student is seen challenging the teacher after the latter referred to him as a ‘terrorist’ in class. The incident happened on November 26th, a Friday.

The kid is heard saying on the video, ‘Being a Muslim and facing this every day is not humorous.’

He responded, ‘The pupil is like my son,’ when the teacher said as much ‘No, it is his fault if a father makes such remarks. It is not amusing.’

‘Will you speak to your son in such a manner? Are you going to label him a terrorist? Why would you address me in such a way in front of so many people? You’re a teacher, this is a class, and you’re qualified. You can’t address me like that,’ Heard responding was the student.

Later in the video, the teacher is seen expressing regret to the pupil.

MIT suspended the professor and launched an internal investigation after the video went viral.

SP Kar, the Manipal University’s director of public relations, said in an interview with India Today: ‘Being an organisation that upholds sarwa dharma (equal respect for all religions) and vasudhaiva kutumbkam, we strongly condemn these kinds of instances (one world, one family). On this matter, appropriate action is being taken, and we are taking the necessary steps. The professor has been fired from the college and is now receiving counselling for the student.’

The initial details of how the student and professor’s dialogue began were withheld by the college.