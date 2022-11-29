TMC MLA: Gujaratis provided the British with weapons to enslave India under colonial rule.

Sabitri Mitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, has asserted that Gujaratis gave the British arms to maintain India under their control.

Former West Bengal minister Mitra also asserted that Gujaratis did not support India in her war for freedom.

Gujaratis are now becoming prime ministers and yelling ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ (slogans), she claimed, despite Gujarat having played no part in the Indian Independence movement. Are they allowed to yell ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ ?

Only those who participated in the Independence movement, according to Mitra, had the right to yell the slogan.

She said, ‘We can shout the slogan. The BJP is not entitled,’

The Trinamool Congress lawmaker also compared Amit Shah, the union home minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Mahabharata’s rivals Duryodhan and Dushashan.

According to the epic, Draupadi, the wife of the Pandava brothers, was commanded to be undressed by Duryodhan, the King of the Kauravas, however he was unsuccessful.

She claimed that Modi and Shah had nothing better to do than do vastraharan, or the act of stripping off women.

Suvendu Adhikari, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, shared a video of Mitra making the claim during a rally in Malda on Sunday.

He tweeted, ‘Her animosity towards Gujaratis is unexplainable. She described the Gujaratis as traitors. Unfortunate.’