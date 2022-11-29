Unable to make calls or send messages; Jio service is unavailable across India!

In India, telecom operator Jio is reportedly experiencing a service outage. People have been unable to make calls since the morning, according to several users who posted on social media. Additionally, when some users awoke in the morning, they were unable to send messages. Even still, despite the downtime, it appears that all subscribers’ mobile data services are functioning smoothly. The only services affected are the calling and SMS ones.

‘No volte sign since AM & hence unable to make any calls,’ a Twitter user remarked. ‘Do you intend to offer 5G services in this manner when regular calls encounter difficulties? While the internet services are available to some customers, others are unable to utilise them. Jio is still not responding to the disruption’.

The website that records outages, downdetector, reports that Jio ceased functioning for many subscribers in India between 6am and 9am. According to the website, 37% of customers reported signal issues, 37% of users reported being unable to place calls or send messages, and 26% of users reported being unable to access mobile internet. Cities affected by the Jio outage include, among others, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.