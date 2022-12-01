The first teaser of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ is out now

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’ has released its first teaser. The movie, which was directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Sam Manekshaw, India’s first field marshal.

After considerable anticipation, the first teaser for the movie was finally released on Thursday along with the release date, which is December 1, 2023.

Before Sam Bahadur, the team leader enters, a group of troops are seen standing. Vicky’s character is only seen from the back in the teaser, but the fans will be impressed by his animated gait.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be playing the role of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Neeraj Kabi, Richard Bhakti Klein, Edward Sonnenblick, Saqib Ayub, and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela are also playing pivotal characters in the biopic.

Vicky and other team members had previously shared some photos from the shoot.

In October, after completing the first outdoor schedule, the ‘Masaan’ actor shared some pictures and videos and wrote, ‘After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities, it’s a schedule whip for the s!!! There are a few more cities and months to go.See you soon, team, as we continue our journey to create Sam!’