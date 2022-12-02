Mumbai airport server crash: After 40 minutes, regular operations are restored

On Thursday evening, the Mumbai T2 airport had long lines due to malfunctioning servers. According to reports, passengers have been waiting for the baggage drop for almost an hour. Services did, however, resume around 7 p.m. after a 40-minute interruption, reported news agency ANI.

DIG Shrikant Kishore of the Central Industrial Security Force informed that, the optic fibre cable breakage was the cause of the system blackout.

Hindusthan Times reported that the airlines affected by the disruption are Vistara and Akasa Air.

The airport authorities informed passengers that although the lines were a little longer than usual, everything was still under control.

The crowd at Mumbai International Airport is a little bit heavier than usual, according to the CISF stationed there, because the server is down. As manual passes are being distributed, the throng is being effectively regulated and there is no mayhem.

Mumbai international Airport Stadium authorities apologises to the passenger’s, ‘Due to a brief network interruption outside the airport caused by ongoing development in the city, we respectfully ask that our passengers allow extra time for check-in and connect with their respective airlines’

‘To assist all travellers, our employees are on the ground, and manual processing has begun. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience’, informed Mumbai International Airport Stadium authorities.