FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands to face USA today: Possible playing XI

Doha: In football, the Netherlands will lock horns with the USA in the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar at 8.30 pm (IST).

The Netherlands topped Group A with 7 points from 3 matches. The European team had defeated hosts Qatar by ‘2-0’, and Senegal by ‘2-0’. They settled for a draw of ‘1-1’ with Ecuador. The Dutch team could not qualify for the FIFA 2018 in Russia. They finished third at Brazil 2014.

The USA finished second in Group B behind England. The USA had 5 points from 3 matches. They settled for a goalless draw against England and ‘1-1’ draw against Wales. The Americans defeated Iran by ‘1-0’. The American team could not qualify last time.

The USA and the Netherlands had faced each other 5 times earlier. The Dutch team won 4 matches and the USA won 1.

Since the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the USA has not beaten a UEFA side in 11 tries, losing 5 matches while drawing the remaining 6. Its last three World Cup knockout matches against European opposition have all ended in defeat.

Predicted XI:

Netherlands: Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

USA: Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie; Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Timothy Weah.