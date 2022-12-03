Worried about missing your train destination while sleeping? Indian Railways’ new service has your back!

Every day, thousands of individuals commute by train. The train takes every effort to maximise the passengers’ comfort in such a circumstance. Indian Railways has the biggest train network in the world. As a result, the railroad continues to provide a variety of services for the convenience of the patrons. The likelihood of missing their train is the biggest worry for passengers while travelling at night. If a passenger must disembark at a station after hours, they cannot sleep peacefully on the train. People would much rather not sleep through the night in order to make their stop.

The Railways have set up a special facility for these travellers in this situation, which can now ease the stress of leaving for their destination at night without interfering with their sleep. As part of a new special service that Railways has implemented, the passenger will now be picked up by calling 20 minutes before arriving at the station. Since this is the case, leaving the station after dark is no longer a concern.

The name of this service is the ‘destination alert wake up alarm’. To utilise this service, you only need to call the 139 railway hotline number. Then, you need to call 7 and then 2 digits by choosing the destination alert option. The 10-digit PNR number is what you will next be asked to input. Following that, the confirmation message will appear as soon as you enter the PNR number. When you are 20 minutes away from the station, you will get a call.