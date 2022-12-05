Ex-Google MD fails to pay the taxi driver and posts about the experience online

Many people who reserve a taxi or cab to get to the airport frequently forget to tip the driver and then quickly return when they recall.

Parminder Singh, Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Digital Officer at Mediacorp, shared a recent incident on Twitter in which he left the cab driver at the Delhi airport without paying him, proving that ‘decency exists.’

‘We were picked off at Delhi airport by the soft-spoken cab driver. We left without making a purchase. He answered the phone when I desperately asked him how to pay, saying,’ Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge.’ won’t even say how much. He understood we don’t reside here. We finally paid him and discovered that decency exists’ On December 3, Singh said on Twitter.

In addition, Singh, a former managing director of companies including Google and Twitter, urged people to message him if they needed a reliable taxi driver in the NCR.

People these days sometimes forget to tip cab drivers since they are accustomed to charging services like Uber or other connected cabs to their credit cards. However, not all of the drivers are respectable and frequently act inappropriately when they are not paid.