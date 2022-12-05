Karnataka CM Bommai promises action in response to ‘Join PFI’ posters

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, promised to take harsh action against anyone responsible for the ‘Join PFI’ posters that have been put up in Shivamogga’s Shiralakoppa. On orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs and following a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency, the Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned in September 2022.

After it was found that the radical group was engaging in ‘subversive activities, undermining the constitutional set up of the country, and encouraging a terror-based regressive regime,’ it was deemed a ‘unlawful association.’

Speaking with reporters from the media, CM Bommai claimed that since PFI was banned, its ‘frustrated’ activists had turned to graffiti.

‘It (pro-PFI posters) will be condemned in the strongest words. It is not correct on their part to do this to create confusion in society,’ The chief minister of Karnataka said. It was a ‘desperate act,’ he said.

‘The police have already taken action, these kinds of writing on the walls is a desperate act. After banning all these organisations, they have become desperate and want to create confusion in society, which I condemn,’ Bommai said.