While leading prayers at school, 23-year-old UP teacher died from heart attack

On Saturday, a 23-year-old teacher who was present for prayers at a school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, died from a heart attack. The incident, which occurred at a prayer meeting at JK School Academy in the Subhash Nagar area within the limits of Shahi police station, caused panic.

Govind was busy getting the kids down on the ground and then he started praying just before he had a cardiac arrest. But all of a sudden, his condition worsened, and he collapsed. He was then taken to a nearby private hospital. The hospital’s medical staff sent him to a medical college after noticing that his condition was getting worse, but he was too sick to be saved.

As Govind’s final rites were carried out, a pall of gloom descended upon the victim’s family members, who were still in shock.

These cases of silent heart attacks are not uncommon, and several have recently come to light. On November 25, a 40-year-old man died in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, while dancing at a wedding celebration. Manoj Vishwakarma, who was identified, died from a heart attack while shaking a leg with family members at a wedding celebration close to Pilpani Katra.

In a similar vein, CCTV footage that surfaced on social media revealed that a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district died from a heart attack while offering prayers at a temple. The incident happened on Thursday, and the hospital declared the man dead.