Docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ gets a release date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to share their sides of the story. Since the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary series was released last week, it has become the talk in the town.

A new teaser that depicts the dark side of Harry and Meghan’s royal lives and how they went from being a fairy tale to a nightmare for the pair was released by the streaming giant a few days later.

The dates for six-episode documentary have also been released by the creators along with the new trailer.

Release dates for the first two volumes of the three episodes are December 8 and December 15, respectively.

In the three-minute trailer, Harry and Meghan can be seen sobbing and crying as they continue to fight back against the tabloids, Harry’s own family and other things.

Comparing Meghan’s life with the late Princess Diana’s, in the trailer Harry says that he does not want history to repeat itself.

In the trailer, Harry says, ‘There’s a hierarchy in the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also story planting. And, at the back, the trailer shows the entire royal family standing on the balcony’ before adding, ‘It’s a dirty game.’

At the end of the trailer, Harry said, ‘No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.’

Liz Garbus, an Oscar nominee, is the series’ director.

This trailer is more powerful and dark than the first, which mostly featured the couple’s smiling photos.