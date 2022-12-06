IRCTC launches ‘Sundar Saurashtra’ tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The 7-nights and 8 days tour package named ‘Sundar Saurashtra’ will cover tourist attractions in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Dwarka and Somnath in Gujarat.

This train tour package will start on December 14, 2022 from Secunderabad in Telangana. The train will reach Vadodara at 11 am on Thursday of that week. These passengers will be taken to the Statue of Unity. On the third day, they will be taken to Laxmi Vilas Palace, Akshardham Temple. They will spend their first day in Ahmedabad. On the fourth day, travelers will go to the Sabarmati Ashram, Watson Museum, Gandhi Museum and Swami Narayan Temple. On the fifth day, they will be taken to Dwarka, Somnath Temple. At night, they will leave from the Porbandar temple to Swami Narayan Temple.

The package will cost Rs 22,850 per person in triple occupancy. If they travel in a normal sleeper class, the prices will be Rs 20,055. If more than three people are going on the trip, Rs 17455 per person will be charged. The cost include train tickets, cabs to visit sites, breakfast and dinner and a hotel stay.