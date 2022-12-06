Law college bans ‘applying tilaks’ on foreheads; Read on…

Government New Law College, which is making national headlines for purportedly inciting anti-nationalism and encouraging fundamentalism, has revealed a few more skeletons. On Monday, some students said that the college campus forbade the use of tilaks on the forehead. According to them, if students arrived at college with tilak on their foreheads, the teachers would force them to wash their foreheads.

The investigation committee has been made aware of the sudden ban on pupils wearing tilak by the ABVP, which is calling for the death of several instructors and principal Inamur Rahman. A student who wished to remain anonymous stated that they had stopped using tilak on their forehead after hearing from their professors that it affected how they were graded internally.

‘College lecturers instructed other college students going to the campus for writing examinations not to put tilak on forehead,’ the man asserted. ‘This was when the college was made the centre for the LLB and LLM exams’. The members of the investigation committee were made aware of this sudden prohibition by Lucky Adiwal, an ABVP state working committee member.