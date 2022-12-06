Patients admit drinking the same beverage ‘hours’ before suffering a stroke!

In fact, studies have shown that drinking alcohol in moderation increases the risk of heart attack and stroke by double in the hour after a drink. The finding was found in 2010 by Murray A. Mittleman and his colleagues at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, part of the Harvard Medical School in Boston. According to what he said at the time, ‘the effect of alcohol on [the] risk of ischemic stroke appears to depend on how much and how often you drink’. The investigation’s goal was to find out whether drinking alcohol has a direct impact on ischemia stroke.

Millions of individuals experience impairment each year as a result of stroke, the third biggest cause of mortality in the world. Fortunately, since the condition is strongly influenced by the way we live, it is preventable. But for many people, the negative consequences of leading a bad lifestyle might materialise quickly, tripling their risk of stroke in a matter of days. For this, 390 stroke victims were questioned about what they did in the days before their stroke.

During an hour of their stroke, 14 persons acknowledged to consuming alcohol, and 104 people indicated they had a drink within the previous 24 hours. The surveys revealed that an additional 248 persons had allegedly drank alcohol in the previous year. ‘The data on heavy drinking is consistent, it elevates stroke risk both in the long and short term,’ said Mr. Mittleman. ‘ However, we’re discovering that light to moderate drinking makes things more difficult’.

The longer-term health advantages may balance the temporary increase in stroke risk caused by moderate alcohol intake. In other words, consuming little amounts of alcohol often may improve blood lipids and increase the flexibility of the blood vessels, lowering overall stroke risk.

Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of blood clots and atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat, by up to five-fold. It can also cause liver damage, which stops the liver from making substances that help your blood clot. Long-term liver damage due to too much alcohol can lead to a stroke caused by bleeding in the brain.