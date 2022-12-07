5 natural methods to keep your eyes healthy

The human eye can be compared to a camera in that it allows us to view and experience the outside environment. In addition to serving as a crucial facial ornament, our primary sensory organ is our eyes.

However, certain of our lifestyle choices, such as those that contribute to age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and dry eye, are the main causes of damage or visual impairment.

To preserve healthy eyes throughout your prime years and achieve the best possible vision, use these natural methods.

?20-20-20 Rule

These days, screen time is a huge worry. A significant portion of the young generation’s time is spent riveted to screens, including those on laptops, smartphones, televisions, and other electronic gadgets. Screen use in excess might cause visual fatigue.

However, the 20-20-20 rule is highly recommended by ophthalmologists. ‘So typically, after every 20 minutes of screen time, make sure to look away for 20 seconds at something 20 feet away from you. Consider gazing out a window at an object that appears distant, such as a tree,’ says Dr. Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director, Eye-Q.

Blue Cut Lenses and Sunglass

Wearing Blue Light Blocker Lenses or Blue Cut Lenses, which have a special coating that absorbs and blocks damaging high-energy blue light and UV rays from entering the eyes, is a smart option if you spend a lot of time using digital gadgets, similar to how you can protect your eyes from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation by wearing sunglasses, which are considered a fashion item. Make sure to choose sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UV-A and UV-B rays when you shop.

Eat Well to Preserve Your Vision

When we were kids, we frequently heard from our elders that carrots are good for your eyes. But eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables, especially leafy greens like spinach, kale, or collard greens, is also beneficial. Additionally, eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, lake trout, mackerel, sardines, tuna, and halibut, has also been found to boost eye health.

Exercising

‘Being physically active has been associated to a lower risk of developing initial and advanced macular degeneration, as well as lower blood pressure, inflammation, and oxidative stress, and critically lower rates of almost every chronic condition,’ suggests Dr. Sharma. Improved cognitive function directly correlates with aerobic exercise. Thus, having a healthy brain can improve your vision and observation skills.

Cold Compress

Cold compresses are a great all-natural solution to keep your eyes feeling and looking good every day as part of your eye care and wellness routine. When the air quality is bad in the winter, it is very helpful. Utilizing a chilled compression mask helps relieve dry eyes, headaches, and insomnia in addition to reducing fatigue.