Head of UGC discusses translating books for Indian language courses

M Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC), met with representatives of foreign publishing houses to talk about a plan for translating their books as part of efforts to introduce undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Indian languages across disciplines.

In addition, the UGC established an apex committee to develop a roadmap for the introduction of undergraduate and graduate programmes in regional languages across the nation in the fields of science, commerce, and the humanities.

To discuss the translations, Kumar met with representatives of publishers on Wednesday, including Springer Nature, Taylor & Francis, Cambridge University Press India, Cengage India, and McGraw-Hill India.

A list of books that can be translated into Indian languages will now be created by each publisher, according to Kumar. The apex committee will also compile a list of books used in universities and colleges, which it will then review in order to determine which books can be translated. In the coming days, ‘We will meet with a few more publishers, including Indian publishers who publish books in English.’

The UGC has requested textbook translations in a variety of languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu, for undergraduate programmes. ‘The UGC will also provide hand-holding to the publishers regarding the identification of textbooks, translation tools, and experts for editing to these publishers,’ Kumar said.

The action is a part of the Center’s plans, which are in line with the National Education Policy 2020, to make regional languages an official form of instruction in schools and colleges.

In some states, regional language courses in engineering and medicine have been introduced. A committee was established by the Bar Council of India in June to make recommendations regarding the introduction of law courses in regional languages.