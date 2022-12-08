In Kanpur, class 10 student died of heart attack while playing

On Wednesday, a Class 10 student in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, passed away from a heart attack while playing cricket.

Anuj, a 16-year-old boy, was participating in a cricket game with his friends at the BIC Ground in Bilhaur, Kanpur. He had 21 runs after hitting the pitch while batting. He suddenly passed out on the field after shooting the ball and running to score another run.

When they saw him fall, his friends rushed over to help and tried to revive him by pressing on his chest. Anuj was then informed of his family members and taken to CHC hospital.

Anuj was examined by doctors Ganesh and Abhishek Singh in the hospital. They claimed that his pulse had stopped and his lips had turned blue.

The student appears to have experienced a cardiac attack, according to the report of our doctors, CHC head doctor Amit Sachan said.