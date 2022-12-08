Mahesh Narayanan- Kunchako’s ‘Ariyippu’ to release on OTT next week; Trailer out

Trailer of the Mahesh Narayanan directorial film ‘Ariyippu’ is out. The Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha-starrer film will be released on Netflix on December 16.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban and Divya Prabha, the movie also stars Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik in pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Shebin Backer, Kunchacko Boban and Mahesh Narayanan.

The movie revolves around the story of a struggling couple played by Kunchacko Bohan and Divya Prabha, who works in a medical gloves factory in Delhi, dream to migrate out of the country for a better life but life had other plans which opens up a pandora’s box that threatens the couple’s job and marriage. The film also explores emotional and social imbalances in their relationship.

Ningal kaathirunna Ariyippumaayi tha njangal ethi !???

Ariyippu (Declaration) is coming to Netflix on 16th December.#AriyippuOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/IzqmvWKYEK — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 7, 2022

Ariyippu has been receiving accolades on national and international platforms. The movie was selected for the competition section of the 75th edition of the prestigious Locarno Film Festival. The film was screened in the Busan International Film Festival in the Asian Premiere category. Ariyippu is the only Malayalam film that was selected for Busan fest. It is also the first Indian film in the past 17 years selected for contesting in the Locarno International Film Festival. Ariyippu was also part of the Indian Panorama in the IFFI. The movie will also be screened at the upcoming International Film Festival of Kerala.