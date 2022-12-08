Pakistani passport ranks fourth lowest in the world; Check out the world’s most ‘powerful passport’!

Pakistan was placed 94th in terms of passport strength, along with Somalia, while the UAE topped the list of the world’s most powerful. The Express Tribune claimed that just 44 countries are required for visa-free travel with a Pakistani passport, according to the list published by Arton Capital.

Iraq (95th), Syria (96th), and Afghanistan are the three countries listed below Pakistan (97th). Comparatively, it has been determined that the passports of Iran (90th), North Korea (91st), Yemen (93rd), Bangladesh (92nd), Bangladesh (91st), Libya (91st), Palestine (91st), and Bangladesh (92nd) are all stronger than Pakistan’s. Nevertheless, The Express Tribune said that the UAE’s passport has been deemed the most potent in the entire globe.

Citizens of the UAE are not need to get a visa to enter 180 nations. Visa-free travel is permitted to 173 nations for nationals of countries like the Netherlands, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and others. In a same vein, citizens of the United States, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, and Norway are not need to have a visa in order to enter 172 countries.

Every country’s passports gained authority this year as they sought to gain economic advantages by facilitating travel, according to The Express Tribune. The Arton Capital Passport Index updates its rankings in real time as new visa waivers and changes are implemented, showing the current effects that covid travel bans and the war in Ukraine have on global mobility right now. In contrast to the Henley Passport Index, which places Japan at the top of its 2022 rankings.