Nitin Gadkari says Elon Musk is welcome to make in India.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Transport, stated on Friday that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is welcome in India if he wants to manufacture here.

Elon Musk is welcome in India, the transport minister declared during a speech at Agenda AajTak. If he just manufactures in China and requests a concession for marketing in India, it won’t be possible.

‘He may only take advantage of the concession and perks if he manufactures in any Indian state,’ the minister continued.

According to the transport minister, the country’s auto sector is worth over 7.5 lakh crores, and he wants to make it the top manufacturing hub in the world.

‘This industry is the only one that pays the state government and the federal government the highest amount of GST. Four crore people now work in the Indian motor industry,’ he said.

At Agenda AajTak, Nitin Gadkari also discussed about Mercedes, electric vehicles, and quality-focused automobiles.