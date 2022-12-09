On her birthday, PM Modi offers prayers for Sonia Gandhi’s long life.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi, the head of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

‘Happy birthday to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for a long and healthy life,’ PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to party sources, the former president of the Congress landed in Jaipur on Thursday as the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra travelled across Rajasthan.

Sonia Gandhi, a former leader of the Congress party, is visiting Rajasthan for two days. On Thursday afternoon, she arrived at the airport in Jaipur and took a helicopter to Sawai Madhopur.

Her birthday would be honoured today at the Sher Bagh Hotel in Ranthambhore, informed the party officials.

Sonia Gandhi was greeted by representatives of the government and police division when she arrived.

They continued by saying that Priyanka Gandhi, a prominent member of the Congress, travelled by road to join her mother at Sawai Madhopur.

Party leaders announced that they would stay in Ranthambhore and celebrate Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9.

The local government has taken every precaution to assure Sonia Gandhi and her family’s safety.

On Monday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi crossed into Rajasthan from the Jhalawar area.