Rashmika Mandanna responds to trolls she gets for not watching Kantara

The actor Rashmika Mandanna recently received internet abuse. For not seeing Kantara, the popular film directed by Rishab Shetty, the actress received jeers. Rashmika has responded to trolls after receiving criticism for not seeing the movie for weeks. Rashmika was asked to respond to the criticism she received for not watching Kantara at a gathering in Hyderabad. The actress gave a decent reply to this. Rashmika also disclosed that she had seen the movie and had even messaged the crew.

Rashmika said, ‘I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them,’ in response to a question about how to handle trolls at an event. The actress added, ‘I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. What’s going on inside is hidden from the outside world. We are not allowed to film our private life and share them.’

With Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, Rashmika made her Bollywood debut. Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati, the actress appeared in the movie. On October 7, 2022, the movie premiered on a large screen.