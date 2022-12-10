New controls to ‘entice advertisers back to Twitter’ after Elon Musk’s takeover!

According to an email sent to advertisers by Twitter on Thursday, new restrictions will be made available as early as next week to allow businesses to prohibit their advertisements from being displayed above or below tweets that include specific keywords. In response to reports from civil rights organisations that hate speech has increased since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October and after a number of banned or suspended accounts were reinstated, Twitter has implemented the new controls in an effort to reassure and win back advertisers who have pulled their ads from the platform.

Digital ad sales account for around 90% of Twitter’s income. Recently, Musk blamed a ‘huge reduction in revenue’ on civil rights organisations that persuaded businesses to halt their Twitter advertising. An individual acquainted with the conversation claims that a Twitter official recently discussed the possibility of hiring in-house content moderators, many of whom are now employed by third-party vendors, during a discussion with an association of the advertising sector.

Twitter told advertisers that it removed ads from profiles mentioned in a Washington Post article. The article reported that ads had appeared on the Twitter accounts of white nationalists. An email to advertisers said a revamped version of Twitter’s subscription service called Twitter Blue would begin rolling out on Friday. The subscription will allow accounts to receive a verified check mark. Snap has paused its advertising on Twitter while it investigates the issue, a spokesperson told Reuters. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.