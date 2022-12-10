Rajnath Singh: construction has started on a second indigenous aircraft carrier.

After the successful launch of the locally built INS Vikrant, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that construction has started on India’s second indigenous aircraft carrier.

When he said this, Rajnath Singh was speaking at the ‘Agenda Aaj Tak’ show. Speaking of INS Vikrant, he claimed that India is eighth in the world for aircraft carrier construction.

After the US, UK, France, Germany, China, and Japan, India is the only other country that can build an aircraft carrier, said Rajnath Singh. ‘When India became Independent, not even a needle was manufactured in the country. In 2022, we are building a massive aircraft carrier like INS Vikrant,’ Singh said.

He continued by saying that work has also started on India’s second aircraft carrier.

The minister stressed the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier’s 73–74% indigenization during his remarks at the AajTak event.

India now has two aircraft carriers: the 40,000-ton INS Vikrant, which was built domestically, and the Russian-built INS Vikramaditya.