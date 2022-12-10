UG ‘Honours’ can only be awarded following a four-year degree program; Details

New Delhi: According to latest draft regulations created by the University Grants Commission (UGC), students will be allowed to get an undergraduate ‘honours’ degree after completing four years rather than three. Monday is most likely the day when the draught of the ‘curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate courses’ will be made public.

‘Students will be able to get a UG degree in three years after earning 120 credits (calculated as the amount of academic hours) and a UG honours degree in four years after earning 160 credits. The four-year course will require them to complete a research project if they choose to pursue a research specialisation. Consequently, they will receive an honours degree with a focus in research’, the draft read.

‘Students who have previously enrolled in and are pursuing a three-year undergraduate degree under the current Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme. The institution may provide introductory courses, including online courses, to help students transition to the extended programme ‘, it added.

At the moment, students must complete three years of undergraduate study to receive an honours degree. Students have several access and departure possibilities through the FYUP. If they withdraw before the required three years, they will be permitted to return within three years of their withdrawal and will be required to finish their degree within the required seven years.

According to the document, the FYUP curriculum should include major stream courses, minor stream courses, courses from other disciplines, language courses, skill courses, and a number of courses on environmental education, understanding India, using digital and technological solutions, maintaining health and wellness, learning yoga, and participating in sports and fitness.

Students can choose to stick with their major or change it at the conclusion of the second semester. Additionally, students will have the option of pursuing a UG with a single major or two majors. The agreement stated that in order to receive a single major for a three- or four-year undergraduate degree, a student had to earn at least 50% of their credits from the major subject.