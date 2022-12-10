Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting to move up to No. 2 on the list of most international hundreds

On Saturday, December 10, Virat Kohli passed Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest century maker in international cricket. At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, during India’s third and final one-day international match versus Bangladesh, the right-handed batsman reached the milestone.

Kohli has amassed 24553 runs at an average of 53.84 in 482 games, including 72 hundreds. Ponting, in contrast, amassed 27483 runs from 560 games at an average of 45.95 and had 71 hundreds to show for his labours.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who continues to hold the top spot with 100 international centuries to his credit, is now just behind the 34-year-old Kohli. Sachin has scored 34357 runs internationally, including 100 hundreds and 164 fifty-sevens.

On Saturday, India lost the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with 15 runs on the board, and Kohli entered the field to bat. In the first and second ODIs, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who won Player of the Match honours, dismissed Dhawan quickly to help Bangladesh make a breakthrough.

Initially cautious, Kohli increased the stakes to reach his half-century off just 54 balls. He then kept pushing forward till he reached his hundred off just 85 balls.

Additionally, it was his first century in more than three years and his 44th ODI. With the help of 11 fours and two sixes, Kohli eventually scored 113 runs off 91 balls.