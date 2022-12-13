On Wednesday, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin will be sworn in as a minister.

On Wednesday, December 14, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and son of MK Stalin, will formally be admitted to the Council of Ministers. Udhayanidhi presently represents the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The news announcement stated that CM MK Stalin had suggested to Governor RN Ravi that his son, Udhaynidhi Stalin, be admitted to the Council of Ministers. This suggestion has also received the governor’s approval.

Udhaynidhi Stalin will be sworn in as a minister as a consequence on Wednesday, December 14, at 9.30 am in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan. He will be given the department of sports and youth welfare, which is now held by Siva V. Meyyanathan.

The higher education minister, K. Ponmudi, reacted to Udhayanidhi’s appointment as minister by saying, ‘I think that it is already late. Throughout the campaign, he visited and met with people all around Tamil Nadu.’

The minister continued, ‘He might be a first-time MLA, but he has worked with people during the campaign.’