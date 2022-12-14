‘Fastest and surest way to find happiness..’: Vivek Agnihotri commences shoot for ‘The Vaccine War’

New Delhi: Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri, on Wednesday, began the shooting of his next directorial film ‘The Vaccine War’. Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared a post which he shared a picture of the screenplay of the film and the clapboard.

In the post, he captioned, ‘GM. We live for new things. New happiness. New laughters. New challenges. Yet, we feel comfortable in the old & established and stick to it. This contradiction gives suffering. Fastest and surest way to find happiness: Jump into uncertainty. The unknown. #CreativeConsciousness.’

Helmed by Vivek, the film is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages. The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited. ‘The Vaccine War’ will be facing a big Bollywood clash with John Abraham’s upcoming film ‘Tariq’ which is also based on a true story.

Speaking about the film Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri earlier said, ‘When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country’. Moreover, he further added, ‘This will be India’s first pure science film about a bio-war we had no idea about’.