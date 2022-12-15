Government-run schools in Mhow to be named after freedom fighters and martyrs

The 234 government schools in the Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) block of the Indore district will all bear names of martyrs or notable figures connected to the nation’s freedom struggle, informed Madhya Pradesh government.

According to officials, this idea was agreed at a meeting on Wednesday that was presided over by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who oversees the Indore district.

Mishra claimed that Usha Thakur, the state’s minister of culture and an Mhow MLA, had offered the proposal as part of the Amrit Mahotsav commemorating the nation’s Independence.

The lives of freedom fighters will also be illustrated in schools so that students can learn about the struggles and adversities they encountered in the fight for the nation’s independence.

On April 14, 1891, in the Kali Paltan neighbourhood of the Mhow military cantonment, Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, was born. Mhow block is home to a sizable number of tribal people.