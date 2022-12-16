Air India starts new international flight services

Mumbai: Flag carrier airline of India, Air India launched direct flights from Mumbai to San Francisco. The launch of the service was inaugurated by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The air carrier will operate 3 flights a week on the route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The airline will deploy its e newly-inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft for the service. This will take the airline’s India-US frequency to 40 non-stop flights per week.

The airline earlier this month started service between Bengaluru and San Francisco. The airline will operate 3 flights a week on the route.

Currently, Air India operates non-stop flights from Mumbai to Newark, from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago, and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.