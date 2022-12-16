Indian Railways cancels 281 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday fully cancelled 225 trains and partially cancelled 56 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to maintenance and infrastructure works. The list of cancelled trains includes trains running from several Indian states like Karnataka, Delhi, Jammu, Uttarakhand and more.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00631, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01811, 01812, 01819, 01820, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04349, 04351, 04367, 04368, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04499, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06123, 06136, 06137, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343, 07344, 07379, 07380, 07593, 07596, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11124, 11807, 11808, 11901, 11902, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12318, 12368, 12370, 12505, 12506, 12562, 12583, 12584, 12874, 12987, 13258, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14109, 14110, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14674, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15084, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15203, 15204, 15280, 15622, 15715, 15903, 18104, 18631, 18635, 18636, 19614, 20409, 20410, 20474, 20948, 20949, 22198, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 31191, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416

How to check list of cancelled trains:

Go to the official website of Indian Railways – www.indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

Click touch or tap on the tab/option of ‘exceptional trains’ on the right side.

A list of rescheduled, diverted or cancelled trains will be displayed there