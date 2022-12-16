Lyrical video of Carol song from ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released

Thiruvananthapuram: A lyrical video of a carol song from the yet to release Malayalam film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released today. The lyrical video of the song sung by Biju Narayanan was released by Tovino Thomas through his social media handle.

‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ is directed by East Coast Vijayan under the banner of East Coast Communications. The film is penned by KV Anil. Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays the lead role in the film. Anusree and Bengali actress Moksha plays the female leads. Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, Mala Parvathy and many other renowned actors are also playing lead roles in the film.

Ranjin Raj has composed music for the lyrics written by Santhosh Varma. Cinematography is handled by Ratheesh Ram. John Kutty is the editor of the film. Art direction is handled by Rajeev Kovilakam. Sound design is done by Sachin Sudhakaran and costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan. The shooting of the film is progressing in Palakkad.

