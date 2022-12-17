Contractor overcharges passengers for water bottles; Railways take action!

The Ambala Railway division has taken stern action against a catering contractor for overcharging, one day after a train passenger reported that bottled drinking water was provided for five rupees more than the MRP.

On the 12232 Lucknow SF Express, which ran between Chandigarh and Shahjahanpur, was internet user Shivam Bhatt. He shared the fact that he had been overcharged on Twitter. Despite having an MRP of 15, a guy by the name of Dinesh is seen in the video selling the water bottle for 20 rupees. Dinesh responds that there isn’t a pantry aboard the train when questioned by Mr. Bhatt.

Mr Bhatt wrote on December 15, ‘No matter how much we complain, how much we confront them but nothing will improve, bcz @RailMinIndia never takes solid action against the root cause of this loot. This happened last night in train 12232 under @drm_umb jurisdiction. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwayNorthern @GM_NRly’.

‘The vendor kept insisting that train 12232 doesn’t have a pantry car or any managers,’ he said in another tweet. Anyone may board the train and offer to sell the Rail Neer for any amount, then, right? In a prompt reply to Mr. Bhatt, Northern Railways stated that the seller had been detained and that ‘the case has been raised to IRCTC to take punitive action against the licence of Train Side Vending of train number 12232/12231’.

Ambala, a divisional railway manager, said on Twitter as well ‘To reduce the threat of unlicensed selling and overcharging, CTIs, CMIs, and ticket checking employees have received sensitization training. Additionally, a comprehensive campaign against this threat is being carried out in collaboration with RPF on the advise of the Competent Authority’.

They further stated that under the Railway Act, unlicensed sellers are often subject to punishment. ‘Furthermore, an unique 15-day special push has been established for joint action against this threat in collaboration with the Commercial Department,’ they said.