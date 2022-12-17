‘Query handle’ of Indian rival platform Koo is suspended by Twitter!

Washington: Indian microblogging service Koo’s account has been suspended by Twitter, a social media network. For user inquiries, the Twitter account @kooeminence had been established up. It was suspended on Friday. The change occurs after Twitter, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, suspended the accounts of numerous illustrious international journalists, including those from the New York Times, CNN, and Washington Post.

Co-founder of the domestic microblogging website Mayank Bidawatka posted on Twitter, ‘My mistake. More is forthcoming! – Disabling the Mastodon account. – Disabling connections to Mastodon due to safety concerns. – Restricting Koo’s eminence handle. I really mean that. How much more restraint is required from the guy?’

The social media competitor to Twitter is Mastodon. In a series of tweets, Bidawatka questioned the justification for suspending the @kooeminence account, which had just been created a short time earlier to answer questions from VIPs and celebrities looking to utilise the Indian social networking site.

1. Posting publicly available info isn’t doxxing. Why shoot the messenger?

2. ‘Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn’t doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn’t plagiarism,’ Koo co-founder Bidawtka said.

3. Leaving spaces without answering journalists is bad.

4. Creating policies out of thin air to suit yourself is worse.

5. Changing your stance every other day is inconsistent.

6. ‘Posting a video of an unknown car on Twitter with the car plate showing – how’s that allowed?’ he added.

The co-founder of Koo said that in order to regulate talks, Twitter deleted spaces over night. ‘ Additionally, he stated that Twitter had recently done other things that were not democratic. A voice must be raised,’ he said The in-house microblogging system is the most effective Twitter substitute, according to Bidawatka. ‘ You and the other millions of users like us have made this site what it is. Rather of boosting this man’s ego,’ he continued. Added Bidawatka: ‘Then, guess what! Suddenly. The trending area has almost immediately removed the hashtag #ElonIsDestroyingTwitter. In publishing, Twitter is. There is no longer a platform!’

This occurs only one day after Twitter suspended the accounts of over a dozen well-known journalists who were covering Musk and the social media platform, claiming that they had broken the site’s ‘doxxing’ regulations. The suspended accounts include that of The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, Mashable’s Matt Binder, The Intercept’s Micah Lee, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar, and Tony Webster, both independent journalists, according to the New York Times.

On the accounts of these journalists, the social networking site on Thursday (local time) flashed ‘account suspension’ messages. On Thursday (local time), Twitter changed its policy to forbid the publishing of live location information, including information provided on Twitter directly or links to 3rd-party URL(s) of travel routes’. In the meanwhile, Musk has been threatened with sanctions by the European Union and the UN over Twitter’s activities.