Three people are murdered and four are hurt after an SUV flips over in Basti, UP.

In the Basti area of Uttar Pradesh, A SUV flipped after hitting a bluebuck (Nilgai), resulting in three deaths and four critical injuries.

The accident occurred close to the Dudhaura gas station, which is near the Kaptanganj police station.

The SUV was coming from Gorakhpur to Lucknow with seven people on board. The car struck a bluebuck (Nilgai) in the Basti district, the driver lost control, and the vehicle toppled, killing three persons and injured four others.

When police arrived, they took the injured to the local hospital.

Both the deceased and the injured, who are apparently workers for a finance company, are Purvanchal locals from various regions.