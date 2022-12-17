DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

With flying colours, a mother-daughter team passes the police sub-inspector fitness test.

Dec 17, 2022, 10:30 pm IST

In a touching story, a mother-daughter team from Telangana’s Khammam district passed the police fitness test with flying colours.

Tholla Nagamani, a woman police constable who is 38 years old, and Tholla Trilokini, her 21-year-old daughter, pulled off a remarkable accomplishment when they both passed the physical fitness exams required to be considered for police sub-inspector positions.

Yesterday at the Police Parade grounds, the mother and daughter both excelled in the physical efficiency test being used to choose stipendiary cadet trainee police sub-inspector or constable positions.

Tholla Nagamani remarked, ‘I feel glad that my daughter too got selected today, on the same day I gave my examinations,’ adding that it is undoubtedly a happy and proud day for her family.

‘Now that we are both police officers, We succeeded, and I’m thrilled and quite proud of that,’ she continued.

 

Tags
shortlink
Dec 17, 2022, 10:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button