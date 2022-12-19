Decoding doctors’ ‘bad’ handwriting is now possible with Google’s new tool!

On Monday, Google announced a slew of new features and initiatives, including its attempts to digitise doctor’s prescriptions and expand its search functionality. Users can now add text, screenshots, and images to their inquiries using the new Multisearch tool from the search engine giant. Google also demonstrated its ‘Search in video’ function, which allows users of mobile devices to conduct searches within of videos. The business has also announced support for using the Files by Google app on Android to securely access Digilocker documents.

Medical prescriptions are infamously hard to read and often require trained pharmacists to make sense of their contents. Google’s tool will identity and even highlight medicines present in the prescription. Users will be able to take pictures of a prescription and identify medical information. The company, however, added that no decision would be made on the sole basis of the results provided by this technology.

Google has announced support for accessing authentic digital documents easily on Android, via Digilocker. The feature was developed in partnership with the National eGovernment Division (NeGD). Google also introduced a Multisearch feature that expands the search engine’s visual search capabilities. Users can use images and text together in their search queries.

Google also demonstrated a search within video functionality at the event, tweeting on Monday about the tool. All video-based search results returned by Google are given a ‘search in video’ option thanks to the capability. Users may discover exactly what they’re seeking for inside the film by clicking or touching that button and fast-forwarding to the pertinent section.